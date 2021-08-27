Jason Kokrak hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 50th at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sergio Garcia, Hudson Swafford, Jon Rahm, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Abraham Ancer and Sungjae Im are tied for 7th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Kokrak had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 224-yard par-3 third green, Kokrak suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kokrak at even for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Kokrak hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kokrak's 179 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 10th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 356-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the 568-yard par-5 12th, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 14th hole, Kokrak had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Kokrak hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.