Hudson Swafford putts himself to a 6-under 66 in second round of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hudson Swafford's greenside bunker shot sets up birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Hudson Swafford makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Hudson Swafford hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Swafford finished his round tied for 3rd at 11 under with Sergio Garcia and Sam Burns; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Hudson Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hudson Swafford to 1 under for the round.
After a 335 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Swafford chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Swafford chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.
At the 474-yard par-4 eighth, Swafford reached the green in 3 and sunk a 36-foot putt saving par. This put Swafford at 4 under for the round.
On the 466-yard par-4 ninth hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 5 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Swafford reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 6 under for the round.
At the 221-yard par-3 13th, Swafford hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 7 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th, Swafford got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Swafford to 6 under for the round.
