Hideki Matsuyama shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama's 20-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Hideki Matsuyama makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 13th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sergio Garcia, Hudson Swafford, Jon Rahm, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Abraham Ancer and Sungjae Im are tied for 7th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Matsuyama hit an approach shot from 257 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth Matsuyama hit his tee shot 318 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 sixth green, Matsuyama suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Matsuyama at 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Matsuyama chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
On the 464-yard par-4 10th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.
Matsuyama got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
