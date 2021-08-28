Harry Higgs hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a 310 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Higgs chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Higgs hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fourth. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

Higgs missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Higgs had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Higgs's 169 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 5 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 6 under for the round.

On the 495-yard par-4 15th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Higgs hit his 119 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Higgs to 6 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, Higgs missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Higgs to 6 under for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to 5 under for the round.