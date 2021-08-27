-
-
Harris English shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the BMW Championship
-
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 27, 2021
-
Highlights
Harris English finds the green in two to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Harris English makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
Harris English hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. English finished his round tied for 29th at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Sergio Garcia is in 3rd at 12 under.
English stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 224-yard par-3 third. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth English hit his tee shot 310 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, English's tee shot went 219 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 seventh, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 474-yard par-4 eighth hole, English had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
At the 221-yard par-3 13th, English hit a tee shot 231 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 17th green, English suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put English at 2 under for the round.
-
-