-
-
Harold Varner III shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the BMW Championship
-
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 27, 2021
-
Highlights
Harold Varner III dials in wedge leading to birdie at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Harold Varner III makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Harold Varner III hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 18th at 7 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 14 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
On the 224-yard par-3 third, Varner III hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Varner III to 1 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
Varner III got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 under for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Varner III hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Varner III's 93 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
-
-