Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Erik van Rooyen in the second round at the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Erik van Rooyen dials in tee shot and birdies at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Erik van Rooyen makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Erik van Rooyen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 9th at 9 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Sergio Garcia and Sungjae Im are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Erik van Rooyen's 95 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Erik van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, van Rooyen had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.
