-
-
Emiliano Grillo shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the BMW Championship
-
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 27, 2021
-
Highlights
Emiliano Grillo's iron to 6 feet sets up birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Emiliano Grillo's 162-yard iron to 6 feet sets up a birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Emiliano Grillo hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 37th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Sungjae Im, Jon Rahm, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Grillo's 120 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Grillo hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Grillo to 1 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 seventh, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.
On the 466-yard par-4 ninth hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On the 464-yard par-4 10th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
Grillo got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.
-
-