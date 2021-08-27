Dustin Johnson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 17th at 7 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Sergio Garcia and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

At the 224-yard par-3 third, Johnson got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 6 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 ninth hole, Johnson had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 11th, Johnson chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Johnson hit an approach shot from 72 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the 495-yard par-4 15th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 16th, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 17th green, Johnson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Johnson at 2 under for the round.