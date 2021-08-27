-
Daniel Berger shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Daniel Berger hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Berger finished his round tied for 26th at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Sergio Garcia and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 12 under.
After a 298 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Berger chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 10th hole, Berger chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Berger had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
At the 468-yard par-4 14th, Berger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
