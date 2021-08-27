-
-
Corey Conners shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the BMW Championship
-
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 27, 2021
-
Round Recaps
Rahm, Burns and McIlroy share 8-under lead after Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns and Jon Rahm each carded 8-under 64s to lead by one heading into Friday.
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Corey Conners hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 38th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Sergio Garcia and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 12 under.
At the 224-yard par-3 third, Conners hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Conners hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth Conners hit his tee shot 329 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
Conners got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Conners's 118 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 14th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 3 under for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 18th, Conners got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
-
-