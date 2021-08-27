In his second round at the BMW Championship, Corey Conners hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 38th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Sergio Garcia and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 12 under.

At the 224-yard par-3 third, Conners hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Conners hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the 356-yard par-4 fifth Conners hit his tee shot 329 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Conners's 118 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 14th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 3 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 18th, Conners got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.