Collin Morikawa shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Collin Morikawa hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round in 69th at 3 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Sergio Garcia is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the 224-yard par-3 third, Morikawa's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Morikawa got a bogey on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Morikawa's 129 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 3 over for the round.
