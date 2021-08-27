-
Chris Kirk rebounds from poor front in second round of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Chris Kirk hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Kirk finished his round tied for 52nd at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 13 under; Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 12 under; and Sergio Garcia is in 4th at 11 under.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Chris Kirk got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Chris Kirk to 1 over for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth Kirk hit his tee shot 311 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 223-yard par-3 green sixth, Kirk suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Kirk's 164 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to even for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Kirk chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
