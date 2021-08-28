  • Charley Hoffman shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the BMW Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Charley Hoffman makes a 37-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Charley Hoffman's uphill 37-footer for birdie at BMW Championship

    In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Charley Hoffman makes a 37-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.