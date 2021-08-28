Charley Hoffman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 37th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Hoffman had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Hoffman's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 seventh, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Hoffman at 3 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 eighth, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 10th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to even for the round.

Hoffman stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 221-yard par-3 13th. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.