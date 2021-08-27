-
Charl Schwartzel shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Charl Schwartzel hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 18th at 7 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 14 under.
After a 345 yard drive on the 365-yard par-4 first, Schwartzel chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.
At the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Schwartzel had a 318-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 15-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Schwartzel's 88 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Schwartzel had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 6 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 7 under for the round.
After a 334 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 14th, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 6 under for the round.
