Carlos Ortiz shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Carlos Ortiz nearly holes out to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Carlos Ortiz makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Carlos Ortiz hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 54th at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Sergio Garcia, Hudson Swafford, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Ortiz hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 11th, Ortiz chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 221-yard par-3 13th green, Ortiz suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ortiz at 1 under for the round.
At the 495-yard par-4 15th, Ortiz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
Ortiz got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 2 over for the round.
