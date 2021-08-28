-
-
Cameron Tringale shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2021
-
Highlights
Cameron Tringale chips in for birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Cameron Tringale chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Cameron Tringale hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 59th at even par; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 14 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Tringale's tee shot went 217 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Tringale got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Tringale hit an approach shot from 96 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
-
-