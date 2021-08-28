-
-
Cameron Smith shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2021
-
Highlights
Cameron Smith rips wood close and birdies at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
Cameron Smith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 38th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 14 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth Smith hit his tee shot 326 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Smith got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 7 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Smith to even for the round.
On the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Smith hit his 279 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Smith to even-par for the round.
-
-