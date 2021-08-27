-
Cameron Champ putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 second round in the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Champ hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Champ finished his round tied for 59th at even par; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 14 under.
Cameron Champ hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 589-yard par-5 second. This moved Cameron Champ to 1 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to even for the round.
Champ got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Champ chipped in his fifth from 4 yards, scoring a par. This kept Champ at even for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 13th, Champ's tee shot went 231 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.
