-
-
Cam Davis putts well in round two of the BMW Championship
-
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 27, 2021
Cam Davis hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Davis finished his round tied for 38th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Sergio Garcia, Hudson Swafford, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a 319 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Cam Davis chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cam Davis to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
After a 256 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Davis chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.
Davis missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 19 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to 4 under for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 eighth, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 3 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Davis's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Davis to 6 under for the round.
Davis got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 5 under for the round.
-
-