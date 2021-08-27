  • Bryson DeChambeau delivers a bogey-free 12-under 60 in the second at the BMW Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Bryson DeChambeau lands his 252-yard second shot 3 feet from the cup, setting up an eagle at the par-5 16th hole to move to 12-under on the road with two holes to play.
