In his second round at the BMW Championship, Bryson DeChambeau hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. DeChambeau finished his round in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Sergio Garcia is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Bryson DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryson DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 589-yard par-5 second hole, DeChambeau hit an approach shot from 231 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, DeChambeau hit his 273 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.

On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, DeChambeau's 99 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 6 under for the round.

At the 474-yard par-4 eighth, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put DeChambeau at 7 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 11th, DeChambeau chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 8 under for the round.

On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 9 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 468-yard par-4 14th hole, DeChambeau had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 10 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, DeChambeau's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 12 under for the round.