  • Brooks Koepka shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the BMW Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Brooks Koepka uses slope from sand to set up birdie at BMW Championship

    In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.