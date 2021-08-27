-
Brooks Koepka shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brooks Koepka uses slope from sand to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Brooks Koepka hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 17th at 7 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Sergio Garcia and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 12 under.
Koepka hit his drive 350 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 589-yard par-5 second. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Koepka chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth Koepka hit his tee shot 332 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.
Koepka got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Koepka's 129 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 4 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 5 under for the round.
