Brian Harman shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
August 27, 2021
Highlights
Brian Harman's rough wedge to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Brian Harman makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Brian Harman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 20th at 6 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Sergio Garcia, Hudson Swafford, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 10th hole, Harman had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 13th, Harman's tee shot went 236 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 468-yard par-4 14th hole, Harman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
