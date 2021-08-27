-
Branden Grace shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Branden Grace hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 67th at 2 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Sergio Garcia and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 12 under.
After a 319 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Grace chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Grace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Grace's 160 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Grace chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 4 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Grace hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 468-yard par-4 14th. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.
