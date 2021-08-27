-
Billy Horschel finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Billy Horschel sinks 36-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Billy Horschel makes a 36-foot birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Billy Horschel hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 58th at 1 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Sergio Garcia and Sungjae Im are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Horschel's 70 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Horschel chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
Horschel got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 under for the round.
At the 474-yard par-4 eighth, Horschel reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Horschel at 2 under for the round.
On the 464-yard par-4 10th, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to even-par for the round.
