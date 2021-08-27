-
Strong putting brings Alex Noren a 6-under 66 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Alex Noren chips in for birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Alex Noren chips in for birdie from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-4 11th hole.
Alex Noren hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noren finished his round tied for 15th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, Hudson Swafford, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Jon Rahm and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 10 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Alex Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Alex Noren to 1 under for the round.
Noren hit his tee at the green on the 224-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 474-yard par-4 eighth, Noren chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 466-yard par-4 ninth hole, Noren chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.
On the 495-yard par-4 15th hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, Noren chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Noren had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 6 under for the round.
