Abraham Ancer putts well in round two of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Abraham Ancer makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 2 at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Abraham Ancer makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Abraham Ancer hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ancer finished his round tied for 6th at 11 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Sergio Garcia and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Abraham Ancer's 83 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Abraham Ancer to 1 under for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Ancer hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ancer had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 12th, Ancer hit his 101 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ancer to 5 under for the round.
Ancer got a bogey on the 495-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 4 under for the round.
