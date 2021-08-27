-
Aaron Wise putts himself to a 6-under 66 in second round of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Aaron Wise hit 8 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his round tied for 9th at 9 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 14 under.
On the par-4 first, Aaron Wise's 97 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 under for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Wise chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
At the 224-yard par-3 third, Wise hit a tee shot 229 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wise to 3 under for the round.
At the 474-yard par-4 eighth, Wise reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Wise at 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wise had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Wise's 118 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 5 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 6 under for the round.
