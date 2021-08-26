-
Xander Schauffele shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Xander Schauffele's tight tee shot leads to birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Xander Schauffele hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 7 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Schauffele chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
Schauffele got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
At the 474-yard par-4 eighth, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Schauffele at 2 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Schauffele hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.
