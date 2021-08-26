-
-
Webb Simpson putts well in round one of the BMW Championship
-
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 26, 2021
-
Highlights
Webb Simpson makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Webb Simpson makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Webb Simpson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Simpson finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under with Dustin Johnson and Harold Varner III; Sam Burns is in 1st at 8 under; and Abraham Ancer and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 7 under.
On the 224-yard par-3 third, Webb Simpson's tee shot went 225 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the fringe on the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Simpson chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Simpson had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, Simpson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Simpson's 181 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 5 under for the round.
-
-