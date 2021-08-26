  • Viktor Hovland shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the BMW Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Viktor Hovland reaches in two to set up birdie at BMW Championship

