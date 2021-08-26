-
Viktor Hovland shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland reaches in two to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Viktor Hovland hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 28th at 2 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 7 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
Hovland hit his tee at the green on the 224-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 seventh, Hovland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Hovland hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hovland at 2 under for the round.
