Tony Finau hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under with Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Harold Varner III, and Emiliano Grillo; Jon Rahm and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 3rd at 6 under.

On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

At the 356-yard par-4 fifth Finau hit his tee shot 305 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 14 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Finau at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 10th hole, Finau had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Finau's 124 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Finau to 5 under for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 13th, Finau's tee shot went 236 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 495-yard par-4 15th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, Finau chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Finau hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Finau to 5 under for the round.