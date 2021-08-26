-
-
Tom Hoge shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the BMW Championship
-
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 26, 2021
Tom Hoge hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 9th at 3 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 8 under; Jon Rahm and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 fourth, Hoge chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoge to even for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
Hoge missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Hoge had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 3 under for the round.
-
-