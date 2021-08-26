-
Talor Gooch putts well in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Talor Gooch drains 42-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Talor Gooch makes a 42-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Talor Gooch hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gooch finished his day tied for 29th at 3 under; Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sergio Garcia is in 4th at 7 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Abraham Ancer are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Talor Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Talor Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth Gooch hit his tee shot 306 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
Gooch hit his tee at the green on the 221-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
Gooch got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
