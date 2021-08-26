-
Sungjae Im shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Sungjae Im hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 7th at 5 under; Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sergio Garcia is in 4th at 7 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Abraham Ancer are tied for 5th at 6 under.
At the 224-yard par-3 third, Im hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Im chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
At the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Im had a 330-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 7-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.
Im got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Im's 187 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Im chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.
