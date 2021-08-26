-
Stewart Cink posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the first round of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Stewart Cink hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Cink finished his round tied for 15th at 3 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 7 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 3rd at 6 under.
Stewart Cink missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Stewart Cink to 1 under for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Cink chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, Cink missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Cink to 3 under for the round.
