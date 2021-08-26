-
Si Woo Kim shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 26, 2021
On the Range
Si Woo Kim's pre-round warm-up routine
Before every round Si Woo Kim plays on the PGA TOUR, he goes through an extensive warm up routine, and we have an all access look at how he prepares for competition.
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Si Woo Kim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kim finished his round in 68th at 2 over; Jon Rahm and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Abraham Ancer is in 3rd at 6 under; and Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Harold Varner III, Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley, Emiliano Grillo, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Kim's 101 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 224-yard par-3 third, Kim's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Kim had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Kim chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 13th, Kim's tee shot went 225 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Kim his second shot was a drop and his approach went 90 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
