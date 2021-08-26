  • Si Woo Kim shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the BMW Championship

  • Before every round Si Woo Kim plays on the PGA TOUR, he goes through an extensive warm up routine, and we have an all access look at how he prepares for competition.
    On the Range

    Si Woo Kim's pre-round warm-up routine

    Before every round Si Woo Kim plays on the PGA TOUR, he goes through an extensive warm up routine, and we have an all access look at how he prepares for competition.