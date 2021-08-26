-
-
Shane Lowry shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the BMW Championship
-
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 26, 2021
Shane Lowry hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 35th at 1 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 8 under; Jon Rahm and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 313 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Lowry chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
On the 466-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Lowry's tee shot went 167 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
-
-