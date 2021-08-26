-
Sergio Garcia delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the first at the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 26, 2021
Highlights
Sergio Garcia makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Sergio Garcia makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Sergio Garcia hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Garcia finished his day in 4th at 7 under; Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Abraham Ancer are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Sergio Garcia hit an approach shot from 275 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sergio Garcia to 2 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Garcia chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Garcia hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Garcia to 4 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, Garcia chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 6 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Garcia hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 7 under for the round.
