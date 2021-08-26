Sebastián Muñoz hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under with Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Hudson Swafford, and Paul Casey; Jon Rahm and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Muñoz hit his 273 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

Muñoz missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

At the 474-yard par-4 eighth, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

After a 371 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 11th, Muñoz chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 468-yard par-4 14th hole, Muñoz had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Muñoz's 183 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 5 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Muñoz hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 6 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Muñoz chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 5 under for the round.