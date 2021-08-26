-
-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the BMW Championship
-
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 26, 2021
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 3 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 62nd at 1 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 8 under; Jon Rahm and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Scheffler's tee shot went 228 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 seventh, Scheffler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Scheffler hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 16th. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.
Scheffler got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
-
-