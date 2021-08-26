-
-
Sam Burns delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the first at the BMW Championship
-
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 26, 2021
-
Highlights
Sam Burns gets good bounce to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
Sam Burns hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Burns finished his round tied for 1st at 8 under with Jon Rahm; Abraham Ancer is in 3rd at 6 under; and Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Sam Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sam Burns to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth Burns hit his tee shot 310 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Burns had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Burns's 115 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 5 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Burns chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 468-yard par-4 14th hole, Burns had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Burns to 8 under for the round.
-
-