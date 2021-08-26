-
Ryan Palmer shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Palmer sticks tee shot to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Ryan Palmer makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Ryan Palmer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his round tied for 13th at 4 under; Jon Rahm and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Abraham Ancer and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Paul Casey, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, and Harold Varner III are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth Palmer hit his tee shot 321 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 eighth hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.
On the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 2 under for the round.
At the 568-yard par-5 12th, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Palmer to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 495-yard par-4 15th hole, Palmer had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.
