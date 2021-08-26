  • Ryan Palmer shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the BMW Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Ryan Palmer makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Ryan Palmer sticks tee shot to set up birdie at BMW Championship

    In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Ryan Palmer makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.