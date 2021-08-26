-
Russell Henley shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Russell Henley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 55th at even par; Sam Burns is in 1st at 8 under; Abraham Ancer and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Henley had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 11th, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to even for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 13th, Henley's tee shot went 245 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Henley's 193 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Henley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 18th, Henley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Henley to even for the round.
