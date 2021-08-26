-
-
Rory McIlroy shoots 8-under 64 in round one of the BMW Championship
-
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 26, 2021
-
Highlights
Rory McIlroy makes eagle on No. 16 in Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy makes eagle on the par-5 16th hole.
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his round tied for 1st at 8 under with Jon Rahm and Sam Burns; Sergio Garcia is in 4th at 7 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Abraham Ancer are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the par-4 first, McIlroy's 92 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth McIlroy hit his tee shot 310 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 seventh, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put McIlroy at 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 10th hole, McIlroy had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 5 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 6 under for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 13th, McIlroy's tee shot went 240 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, McIlroy's 168 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, McIlroy hit his 287 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved McIlroy to 8 under for the round.
-
-