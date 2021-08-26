-
Robert Streb shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Robert Streb hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 8 under; Abraham Ancer and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Dustin Johnson and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Streb had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Streb to even for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth Streb hit his tee shot 306 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Streb's tee shot went 217 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 seventh, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt saving par. This put Streb at even for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Streb's 112 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
On the 495-yard par-4 15th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to even-par for the round.
Streb got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streb to 1 over for the round.
