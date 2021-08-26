  • Phil Mickelson shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the BMW Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Phil Mickelson makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Phil Mickelson nearly aces No. 13 to set up birdie at BMW Championship

    In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Phil Mickelson makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.