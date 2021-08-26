-
-
Phil Mickelson shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the BMW Championship
-
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 26, 2021
-
Highlights
Phil Mickelson nearly aces No. 13 to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Phil Mickelson makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Phil Mickelson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round tied for 13th at 4 under; Jon Rahm and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Abraham Ancer and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Paul Casey, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, and Harold Varner III are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a 302 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Mickelson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 eighth hole, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Mickelson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.
At the 221-yard par-3 13th, Mickelson hit a tee shot 226 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 4 under for the round.
Mickelson got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 3 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 4 under for the round.
-
-