Paul Casey shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 26, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Paul Casey makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Paul Casey makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Paul Casey hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Casey finished his round tied for 16th at 4 under; Jon Rahm and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Abraham Ancer and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Sungjae Im, Justin Thomas, Hudson Swafford, Emiliano Grillo, Sebastián Muñoz, Keegan Bradley, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, and Harold Varner III are tied for 5th at 5 under.
Casey got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 1 over for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Casey to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Casey's 118 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 ninth hole, Casey had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Casey's 140 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th, Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Casey to 4 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Casey hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 5 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 4 under for the round.
