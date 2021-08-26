Patton Kizzire hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 29th at 3 under; Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sergio Garcia is in 4th at 7 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Abraham Ancer are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-5 second, Kizzire's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Kizzire hit his 81 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Kizzire chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 seventh, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 10th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Kizzire had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Kizzire hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.