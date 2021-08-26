In his first round at the BMW Championship, Patrick Cantlay hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cantlay finished his round tied for 4th at 6 under with Abraham Ancer and Sergio Garcia; Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Hudson Swafford, Sungjae Im, Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, Sebastián Muñoz, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 5 under.

On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Patrick Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 third, Cantlay's tee shot went 223 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Cantlay's tee shot went 229 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 10th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

At the 221-yard par-3 13th, Cantlay hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 14th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

On the 495-yard par-4 15th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Cantlay to 6 under for the round.